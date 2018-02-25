Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis condoles Sridevi's demise

The actor, who had an illustrious career spanning over four decades, died late last night reportedly due to cardiac arrest in Dubai

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today condoled the death of veteran actor Sridevi, saying her contribution to the field of cinema will be remembered for a long time.

The actor, who had an illustrious career spanning over four decades, died late last night reportedly due to cardiac arrest in Dubai. She was 54. In his condolence message, Fadnavis said Sridevi started her career at the age of four and continued to perform with ease in Hindi films and movies in several regional language.

"Her roles in movies such as 'Sadma', 'Chandni', 'Lamhe' and 'English-Vinglish' will be remembered for a long time," he said. Fadnavis said the country has lost a brilliant actor who ruled the Indian cinema for decades together with her exemplary acting skills.

