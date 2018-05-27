Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis wants Shiv Sena punished for 'doctored' audio clip

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis claims original clip clears him of wrongdoing; wants EC to step in



High-octane campaign for the Palghar Lok Sabha bypoll ended today with CM Devendra Fadnavis accusing frenemy Shiv Sena of doctoring an audio clip in which he is heard telling BJP workers to win the poll by using "saam, daam, dand, bhed" (by acceptance, by bribery, by punishment, or by dividing).

Sena had made the clip viral on Friday, alleging that Fadnavis was using all tricks to impress or threaten voters and leaders of the rival parties working in the segment reserved for the Scheduled Tribe.

A stung Fadnavis played the clip to party workers on Saturday. He said though the edited version of the clip implied that he had asked party workers to use malpractices, but the original, if played in full, negated the allegation.

"The Sena stooped to a new low because it foresees a defeat," he said. The CM wants the Election Commission to verify the allegations. "I will face action if found guilty. But at the same time, I will ask authorities to punish those who doctored the clip for misguiding voters," he said. The NCP stated that Sena should have complained to authorities instead of playing the clip at an election rally.

