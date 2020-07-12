Maharashtra CM: Dharavi emerged as global role model of COVID management

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Saturday said that Dharavi slum in Mumbai has emerged as a global role model for controlling the spread of novel coronavirus. "Asia's largest slum & densely populated area like Dharavi has not only shown the World that through collective effort Corona can be controlled but has also made a name for itself globally as a role model in the fight against Corona said the Hon'ble CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray," the Office of the Maharashtra Chief Minister said in a series of tweets after World Health Organisation (WHO) praised the efforts taken to contain the spread of the COVID-19 in the Asia's largest slum.

"The recovery rate has risen to 82 per cent and the number of active cases is only about 166. The composite efforts in breaking the chains of transmission & suppressing the virus was also acknowledged by the Director-General of World Health Organization (WHO) @DrTedros," the Maharashtra CMO said in another tweet.

The Chief Minister said that such examples of human triumph over global pandemic can inspire others. He praised the efforts taken to control the spread of Corona and said the global recognition of Dharavi as a role model in this fight will strengthen our effort in this #WarAgainstVirus, the Maharashtra CMO tweeted.



"CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray praised the integrated efforts taken by @mybmc, NGOs and the people of Dharavi and congratulated them. 'This is the success of your efforts', he said," tweeted Maharashtra CMO.

