Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray directs withdrawal of cases against Aarey activists

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday directed the state Home department to withdrawcases registered against protesters last year for opposing felling of trees for a proposed metro car shed in Aarey Colony, a prime green lung of the city. The decision was taken at the state cabinet meeting. A tweet from the Chief Minister's office said Thackeray has directed the state home department to begin the process of withdrawing the cases. The request for withdrawal of cases was made at the cabinet meeting by state Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray, which was supported by deputy CM Ajit Pawar and other ministers.

"I thank all the cabinet colleagues of the MVA government for prioritising and realizing the importance of sustainable development and green governance and supporting such issues," Aaditya Thackeray tweeted. He said the protesters were citizens standing up for future of the planet. "To hold them from stopping desired work was one thing but to press police charges was another. We can't have cases against those who stand up for environment and forests," he said in another tweet.

CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray has directed the Home Department to immediately start the procedure to withdraw charges against citizens who had protested against felling of trees for the construction of the proposed Metro car-shed at #Aarey last year. — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) September 30, 2020

Uddhav Thackeray had announced withdrawal of cases against green activists last December, days after he took oath as chief minister. Cases were registered after clashes broke out between the police and green activists opposing axing of trees by the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) in Aarey Colony last October for construction of a metro car shed for the Metro-3 line.

Police had booked at least 38 protesters under IPC sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharging duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from duty) and 143 (unlawful assembly). Last month, the CM had asked the Mumbai Metro and MMRDA (Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority) officials to examine whether the proposed metro car shed can be shifted to Pahadi Goregaon area near Oshiwara.

