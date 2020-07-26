Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray flags off 25 ambulances donated by Shiv Sena
The COVID-19 tally in the city has now climbed to 1,07,981 including 78,877 patients recovered/discharged and 6,033 deaths
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray flagged off 25 ambulances donated by his party Shiv Sena yesterday. Mumbai, the capital of Maharashtra, has reported 1,090 COVID-19 cases and 52 deaths on Saturday. As many as 617 people have been discharged after being recovered from the disease, said the Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai.
According to the Union Health Ministry, Maharashtra has reported 3,57,117 COVID-19 cases including, 1,44,018 active cases, 1,99,967 recoveries and 13,132 deaths so far.
