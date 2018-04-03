Maharashtra earmarks Rs 10 crore for awareness drive on plastic ban

The Maharashtra government has made a provision of Rs 10 crore for creating public awareness about effective implementation of the ban on plastic and thermocol products in the state



The Maharashtra government has made a provision of Rs 10 crore for creating public awareness about effective implementation of the ban on plastic and thermocol products in the state. According to a GR (government resolution) issued by the environment department yesterday, the Directorate General of Information and Public Relations (DGIPR) has prepared a plan to spend Rs 10 crore for creating awareness among people about the ban on a range of plastic items.

Of the total outlay, a sum of Rs 3,28,24,049 was paid to an advertising agency on March 28 through member-secretary of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, the GR said. On March 23, the government issued the Maharashtra Plastic and Thermocol Products (Manufacture, Usage, Sale, Transport, Handling and Storage) notification banning manufacture, use, storage, distribution, wholesale and retail sale, import and transportation of all kinds of plastic items.

The ban covered bags, single-use disposable items made of plastic and thermocol ¿ dish, cups, plates, glasses, bowls, forks, spoons, straw, containers and small PET bottles having a carrying capacity of less than half a litre. Plastic and thermocol items used for decoration were also banned.

