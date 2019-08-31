Maharashtra: Eight feared killed in explosions at chemical unit

national

Hundred workers were present in the factory at the time of the incident

People stand in shock watching the smoke arising from the site of the explosion in Shirpur. Pic/ANI

At least eight workers were feared killed in explosion of cylinders at a chemical factory in Dhule district of Maharashtra on Saturday morning, police informed.

While briefing the media about the incident, a senior police officer said that at least 100 workers were present inside the factory, located in Waghadi village in Shirpur taluka, when the incident occurred at around 9:45 am.

"Prima facie, multiple cylinders exploded at the factory. At least eight bodies have been recovered by police and rescue teams so far. Rescue operation is on," the Shirpur police station officer said. Various teams of police, regional disaster management force, fire brigade are conducting rescue operations at the spot. More details are awaited.

With inputs from PTI

