Search

Maharashtra: Eight feared killed in explosions at chemical unit

Updated: Aug 31, 2019, 14:15 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Hundred workers were present in the factory at the time of the incident

Maharashtra: Eight feared killed in explosions at chemical unit
People stand in shock watching the smoke arising from the site of the explosion in Shirpur. Pic/ANI

At least eight workers were feared killed in explosion of cylinders at a chemical factory in Dhule district of Maharashtra on Saturday morning, police informed.

While briefing the media about the incident, a senior police officer said that at least 100 workers were present inside the factory, located in Waghadi village in Shirpur taluka, when the incident occurred at around 9:45 am.

"Prima facie, multiple cylinders exploded at the factory. At least eight bodies have been recovered by police and rescue teams so far. Rescue operation is on," the Shirpur police station officer said. Various teams of police, regional disaster management force, fire brigade are conducting rescue operations at the spot. More details are awaited.

With inputs from PTI

Also Read: Mumbai: Major fire brakes out at an ATM in Dahanu, no casualties

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

maharashtra

Shilpa Shetty Joins PM Narendra Modi's Fit India Committee

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK