Mumbai: Major fire brakes out at an ATM in Dahanu, no casualties

Officials from the Adani Thermal fire station helped in dousing off the fire. The cause of the fire is still unknown

A major fire broke out at a shop situated on Irani road in Dahanu on Sunday morning. It is alleged that the shop had an ATM centre of Kotak Bank which was completely destroyed due to fire. Officials from the Adani Thermal fire station helped in dousing off the fire.

The entire shop including the furniture and ATM machine were completely gutted in the fire. The Dahanu police are investigating the case.

In a similar incident, a major fire had broken out last week in two closed godowns of a commercial building in Goregaon West. Although no civilians were injured in the incident, two fire fighting officials were suffocated while dousing the fire and were immediately rushed to Trauma Care Hospital for treatment.

According to civic officials, the fire broke out on the second floor of a three-storeyed Udyog Nagar Industrial Estate building. Fire officials said that the two godowns where the major fire broke out contained chemical and pharmaceutical products and the fire spread further after six explosions took place inside these godowns.

Prabhat Rahangdale, Chief Fire Officer, Mumbai Fire Brigade said, "The fire was confined to electric wiring, electric installations, wooden partitions, stock of shampoo, packing materials, LPG cylinders, wooden lofts, pharmaceutical materials, office records, and furniture."

Eight fire engines were rushed to the spot to souse off the fire.

