Maharashtra Election Results 2019: Dhananjay Munde both 'happy and pained' for Pankaja

NCP leader Dhananjay Munde said that he is both happy and pained for his dramatic win at Parli over his cousin Pankaja. Dhananjay, who is late BJP leader Gopinath Munde’s nephew, had a landslide victory in Parli securing 1.22 lakh votes over his daughter Pankaja with 91,413 votes. The NCP leader also thanked the people for his ‘unprecedented’ win.

"I am happy. But I am also sad somewhere, being the elder in the family. Whether they consider me as part of the family or not, the blood relation never breaks. I am pained that someone in the family has been defeated," he said. The NCP leader also said he will fulfill all the development-related promises made to people in the next five years, reported ANI.

Dhananjay focused his election campaign on the bad condition of roads, water scarcity, and farm distress in the constituency. Also, the fact that the NCP controls the local municipal corporation in Parli, with a majority of 28 out of 32 seats, was seen as a boosting factor for his win in the constituency. "The people of Parli have given me an unprecedented victory. I thank them. Heavenly Anna (referring to his father) wanted to see me winning. How do I tell him that his son has won and that too in Parli?" an emotionally Dhananjay Munde said.

Meanwhile, two-time sitting MLA of Parli Pankaja Munde humbly accepted her ‘unexpected and inscrutable’ defeat. The campaigns led by the leaders were one of the key highlights of the state elections this year. "I accept the mandate humbly. This is an inscrutable result. I did not expect the result, given the developmental works carried out during the past five years and the response I received from people," the BJP leader said in a statement, adding that she will analyse the reasons behind her defeat.

Dhananjay had quit BJP in 2012 as he was upset over his uncle promoting Pankaja. Thus, he joined the NCP and was appointed a member of the Rajya Sabha.

With inputs from ANI

