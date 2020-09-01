Maharashtra final-year university exams likely to be conducted online in October

The dept is thinking if question papers and answer sheet can be sent home in remote areas. Representation pic/Istock

The Central and Western Railway in a joint note on Monday said students appearing for Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), being conducted in September 2020, are permitted to travel by special suburban services on Central and Western Railways.

"The Admit Card of candidates appearing for JEE and NEET will be considered as authority to enter stations with companions (parents/guardians) on exam days. Station and security officials at stations have been instructed to allow the students. Additional booking counters will be opened at important railway stations for their convenience."

Final exams

In another important development, final year students won't have to go to colleges to appear for the exams. Higher and technical education minister Uday Samant said this on Monday while answering a question as he declared the state's possible plan for conducting final year examination.



Uday Samant, higher and technical education minister

Along with this, the committee comprising vice-chancellors (VCs) of all universities has recommended several other provisions. The basic plan is ready and will be tabled before the Disaster Authority on Wednesday.

Moreover, the committee, too, has sought an extension till Wednesday to recommend specific guidelines for different districts and courses.

Further, as the state government plans to hold final year exams as per the Supreme Court orders, it has decided to seek an extension from the University Grants Commission (UGC) from the September 30 deadline. In Maharashtra, final year examinations for all universities will be held in October – except for Amravati and Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University (YCMPU) who are seeking extension till November 10.

"Students will get the entire month of September to revisit and revise their studies as exams will be held in October. Exact dates of the examination will be declared after the final recommendation report is submitted by the committee on Wednesday. The new deadlines proposed by universities are for the entire process from actual exam dates to evaluation and declaration of results," said Samant after the committee tabled the first draft of the report to him.

