Maharashtra floods: Damaged houses to be rebuilt under PMAY, says Devendra Fadnavis
Fadnavis also mentioned that the loans on flood-affected crops up to one hectare shall be waived or would be borne by the state government
On Monday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that over 19,000 homes damaged or destroyed due to the recent floods in the state will be rebuilt under the Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAY). While speaking to the media, Fadnavis said that the government will provide financial assistance of Rs 24,000 for rented accommodation to people in rural areas and Rs 36,000 in urban centres to live till their new homes are ready under PMAY.
Fadnavis also mentioned that the loans on flood-affected crops up to one hectare shall be waived or would be borne by the state government. For those farmers who have not availed of any loans, Fadnavis said that the government will give them triple the normal compensation for the crop losses suffered by them due to flood in several parts of the state.
Devendra Fadnavis also promised to provide duplicate document papers by the government free of cost to those who have lost all of their documents due to the floods. Last week, the Maharashtra state cabinet had decided to seek financial help of Rs 6,813 crore from the centre for the flood-ravaged districts of Sangli, Satara, Kolhapur, Nashik, Konkan, and other affected areas of Maharashtra, where 54 people have died so far.
According to the official figures from the Konkan Divisional Commissioner, nearly 4.75 lakh people have been rescued from the floods and housed in 596 temporary camps created by the state government. Earlier, during the day, CM Fadnavis had expressed his gratitude to Reliance Industries Ltd scion Anant Ambani and Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan for their generous donations of Rs five crore and Rs 51 lakh respectively to the CM Relief Fund for the flood-hit people in the state.
Last week, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and all of his Cabinet ministers donated their one-month salary towards the Chief Minister's Relief Fund in view of the devastation caused by the floods in several parts of Maharashtra. The amount for providing relief and facilitating rehabilitation of those affected by floods in Maharashtra.
Ministers of State Yogesh Sagar and Vidya Thakur and Assembly Speaker Haribhau Bagade were among the first few politicians from Maharashtra to donate their salaries for Chief Minister's Relief Fund.
Kolhapur, Sangli, Raigad, Thane, Pune and several districts of Maharashtra have been reeling under flood due to incessant rainfall since the beginning of August. With the flood-like situation in several parts of Maharashtra, rescue and relief operation are underway in Kolhapur, Sangli, and Raigad which are heavily affected
In order to tackle the situation in the flood-affected districts of Maharashtra, a large number of troops from the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, and the Coast Guard have been deployed to facilitate rescue and relief operations in concert with the NDRF and SDRF.
In pic: Indian Naval teams prepare for deployment in flooded areas of Sangli, Kolhapur, and Raigad in Maharashtra
The Maharashtra Government has opened a Joint Operations Center at Dakshin Maharashtra and Goa Sub Area, Pune for coordinating the relief and rescue operations which are being carried out by the armed forces in Maharashtra, and also the states of Kerala and Karnataka which have been hit badly by the rains.
In an unfortunate tragedy, a boat carrying over 30 people during the rescue operations in Maharashtra capsized, leaving 10 people, including a toddler dead and six people missing. The incident took place on Thursday morning at the backwaters of the Krishna river in Bramhanal village in Palus taluka, which is around 25 kilometres away from the Sangli district in Maharashtra.
Ten teams of the Indian Army from Mumbai are also on the ground for the rescue and relief operations in the affected areas. The teams have been specially deployed to rescue people from the flood-hit regions of Kolhapur, Sangli and Raigad district.
In pic: Indian Army personnel carry a man through the flooded streets of Sangli during rescue operations in the region
According to the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), more than 3,000 people in flood-affected Kolhapur district and 2900 people from flood-affected Sangli district were rescued on Tuesday (August 6).
In pic: An Indian Army personnel carries a newborn baby rescued from the flood-hit region of Sangli district.
On Thursday (August 8), Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis demanded deployment of five additional National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams in the affected regions of Maharashtra after he conducted an aerial survey of the areas
In pic: Indian Army personnel prepare a boat before deployment in the flooded areas of Sangli and its adjoining areas.
In pic: A birds-eye view of the footage of the flood-hit areas of Sangli district in Maharashtra from Indian Air Force chopper Mi-17. Pic/Faizan Khan
Parts of Maharashtra is facing flood-like situation due to incessant rains. A large number of troops from the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, and the Coast Guard have been deployed along with the NDRF and SDRF teams to carry out rescue and relief operations in Kolhapur, Sangli, Raigad, Thane, and Pune districts that have been hit severely by the downpour (Picture courtesy/NDRF, sourced by Suraj Ojha and Suresh Karkera)
