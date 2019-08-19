Maharashtra floods: Damaged houses to be rebuilt under PMAY, says Devendra Fadnavis

mumbai

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. Pic/ Twitter IANS

On Monday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that over 19,000 homes damaged or destroyed due to the recent floods in the state will be rebuilt under the Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAY). While speaking to the media, Fadnavis said that the government will provide financial assistance of Rs 24,000 for rented accommodation to people in rural areas and Rs 36,000 in urban centres to live till their new homes are ready under PMAY.

Fadnavis also mentioned that the loans on flood-affected crops up to one hectare shall be waived or would be borne by the state government. For those farmers who have not availed of any loans, Fadnavis said that the government will give them triple the normal compensation for the crop losses suffered by them due to flood in several parts of the state.

Devendra Fadnavis also promised to provide duplicate document papers by the government free of cost to those who have lost all of their documents due to the floods. Last week, the Maharashtra state cabinet had decided to seek financial help of Rs 6,813 crore from the centre for the flood-ravaged districts of Sangli, Satara, Kolhapur, Nashik, Konkan, and other affected areas of Maharashtra, where 54 people have died so far.

According to the official figures from the Konkan Divisional Commissioner, nearly 4.75 lakh people have been rescued from the floods and housed in 596 temporary camps created by the state government. Earlier, during the day, CM Fadnavis had expressed his gratitude to Reliance Industries Ltd scion Anant Ambani and Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan for their generous donations of Rs five crore and Rs 51 lakh respectively to the CM Relief Fund for the flood-hit people in the state.

Last week, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and all of his Cabinet ministers donated their one-month salary towards the Chief Minister's Relief Fund in view of the devastation caused by the floods in several parts of Maharashtra. The amount for providing relief and facilitating rehabilitation of those affected by floods in Maharashtra.

Ministers of State Yogesh Sagar and Vidya Thakur and Assembly Speaker Haribhau Bagade were among the first few politicians from Maharashtra to donate their salaries for Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

With inputs from IANS

