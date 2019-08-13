Maharashtra floods: Devendra Fadnavis, ministers to donate one-month salary for flood relief

national

Ministers of State Yogesh Sagar and Vidya Thakur and Assembly Speaker Haribhau Bagade were among the first few politicians from Maharashtra to donate their salaries for Chief Minister's Relief Fund

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis with Auranagabad District Cooperative Milk Producer Union. Pic/Twitter Devendra Fadnavis

On Tuesday, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and all of his Cabinet ministers decided to donate their one-month salary towards the Chief Minister's Relief Fund in view of the devastation caused by floods in several parts of Maharashtra. An official from Chief Minister's Office said that the amount will be utilised for providing relief and facilitating rehabilitation of those affected by floods in Maharashtra.

According to the latest updates on Maharashtra floods, as of today, nearly 43 people have lost their lives in the flood-hit regions of Maharashtra. The floods have caused largescale destruction in several parts of Maharashtra including Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara, Pune and Solapur districts.

Besides CM Devendra Fadnavis, Ministers of State Yogesh Sagar and Vidya Thakur and Assembly Speaker Haribhau Bagade were among the first few politicians from Maharashtra to donate their salaries for Chief Minister's Relief Fund. On the other hand, Congress politicians were not left behind as Mumbai Congress leader Milind Deora also appealed to his party leaders including legislators and corporators from Mumbai to donate their one-month salary the flood relief.

According to news agency PTI, Mumbai Congress will be sending trucks of relief material to the flood-affected areas of Maharashtra in a few days time. In the meanwhile, help in cash and kind has been pouring in from various quarters with Harman Finodchem Ltd. donating Rs 51 lakh while Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje Sakhar Udyog has donated Rs 10.51 lakh.

On Tuesday, CM Devendra Fadnavis took to social networking site Twitter to inform that the Aurangabad District Cooperative Milk Producer Union has donated Rs 25 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. While the Maharashtra unit of the BJP has already decided to adopt flood-hit villages in western Maharashtra and Konkan regions.

On the other hand, Bollywood couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza also Rs.25 lakh towards Chief Minister Relief Fund for Maharashtra floods. Fadnavis tweeted a photograph of the couple on Monday over the cheque to the minister.

Earlier in the day, CM Devendra Fadnavis said that Maharashtra will seek the assistance of Rs 6,813 crore from the Centre in order to tackle the flood crisis in the state. Fadnavis has sought Rs 4,708 crore for the worst-hit Sangli, Kolhapur and Satara districts, and Rs 2,105 crore for the coastal Konkan region, Nashik, and other affected districts of Maharashtra.

With inputs from PTI and IANS

