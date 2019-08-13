Maharashtra floods: Devendra Fadnavis, ministers to donate one-month salary for flood relief
Ministers of State Yogesh Sagar and Vidya Thakur and Assembly Speaker Haribhau Bagade were among the first few politicians from Maharashtra to donate their salaries for Chief Minister's Relief Fund
On Tuesday, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and all of his Cabinet ministers decided to donate their one-month salary towards the Chief Minister's Relief Fund in view of the devastation caused by floods in several parts of Maharashtra. An official from Chief Minister's Office said that the amount will be utilised for providing relief and facilitating rehabilitation of those affected by floods in Maharashtra.
According to the latest updates on Maharashtra floods, as of today, nearly 43 people have lost their lives in the flood-hit regions of Maharashtra. The floods have caused largescale destruction in several parts of Maharashtra including Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara, Pune and Solapur districts.
Besides CM Devendra Fadnavis, Ministers of State Yogesh Sagar and Vidya Thakur and Assembly Speaker Haribhau Bagade were among the first few politicians from Maharashtra to donate their salaries for Chief Minister's Relief Fund. On the other hand, Congress politicians were not left behind as Mumbai Congress leader Milind Deora also appealed to his party leaders including legislators and corporators from Mumbai to donate their one-month salary the flood relief.
According to news agency PTI, Mumbai Congress will be sending trucks of relief material to the flood-affected areas of Maharashtra in a few days time. In the meanwhile, help in cash and kind has been pouring in from various quarters with Harman Finodchem Ltd. donating Rs 51 lakh while Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje Sakhar Udyog has donated Rs 10.51 lakh.
On Tuesday, CM Devendra Fadnavis took to social networking site Twitter to inform that the Aurangabad District Cooperative Milk Producer Union has donated Rs 25 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. While the Maharashtra unit of the BJP has already decided to adopt flood-hit villages in western Maharashtra and Konkan regions.
On the other hand, Bollywood couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza also Rs.25 lakh towards Chief Minister Relief Fund for Maharashtra floods. Fadnavis tweeted a photograph of the couple on Monday over the cheque to the minister.
Earlier in the day, CM Devendra Fadnavis said that Maharashtra will seek the assistance of Rs 6,813 crore from the Centre in order to tackle the flood crisis in the state. Fadnavis has sought Rs 4,708 crore for the worst-hit Sangli, Kolhapur and Satara districts, and Rs 2,105 crore for the coastal Konkan region, Nashik, and other affected districts of Maharashtra.
With inputs from PTI and IANS
Kolhapur, Sangli, Raigad, Thane, Pune and several districts of Maharashtra have been reeling under flood due to incessant rainfall since the beginning of August. With the flood-like situation in several parts of Maharashtra, rescue and relief operation are underway in Kolhapur, Sangli, and Raigad which are heavily affected
In order to tackle the situation in the flood-affected districts of Maharashtra, a large number of troops from the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, and the Coast Guard have been deployed to facilitate rescue and relief operations in concert with the NDRF and SDRF.
In pic: Indian Naval teams prepare for deployment in flooded areas of Sangli, Kolhapur, and Raigad in Maharashtra
The Maharashtra Government has opened a Joint Operations Center at Dakshin Maharashtra and Goa Sub Area, Pune for coordinating the relief and rescue operations which are being carried out by the armed forces in Maharashtra, and also the states of Kerala and Karnataka which have been hit badly by the rains.
In an unfortunate tragedy, a boat carrying over 30 people during the rescue operations in Maharashtra capsized, leaving 10 people, including a toddler dead and six people missing. The incident took place on Thursday morning at the backwaters of the Krishna river in Bramhanal village in Palus taluka, which is around 25 kilometres away from the Sangli district in Maharashtra.
Ten teams of the Indian Army from Mumbai are also on the ground for the rescue and relief operations in the affected areas. The teams have been specially deployed to rescue people from the flood-hit regions of Kolhapur, Sangli and Raigad district.
In pic: Indian Army personnel carry a man through the flooded streets of Sangli during rescue operations in the region
According to the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), more than 3,000 people in flood-affected Kolhapur district and 2900 people from flood-affected Sangli district were rescued on Tuesday (August 6).
In pic: An Indian Army personnel carries a newborn baby rescued from the flood-hit region of Sangli district.
On Thursday (August 8), Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis demanded deployment of five additional National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams in the affected regions of Maharashtra after he conducted an aerial survey of the areas
In pic: Indian Army personnel prepare a boat before deployment in the flooded areas of Sangli and its adjoining areas.
In pic: A birds-eye view of the footage of the flood-hit areas of Sangli district in Maharashtra from Indian Air Force chopper Mi-17. Pic/Faizan Khan
Parts of Maharashtra is facing flood-like situation due to incessant rains. A large number of troops from the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, and the Coast Guard have been deployed along with the NDRF and SDRF teams to carry out rescue and relief operations in Kolhapur, Sangli, Raigad, Thane, and Pune districts that have been hit severely by the downpour (Picture courtesy/NDRF, sourced by Suraj Ojha and Suresh Karkera)
