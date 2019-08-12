Maharashtra floods: NH4 begins after a week

mumbai

The traffic on NH-4 had been stopped because of continuous rains

Flood like situation in Maharashtra. Pic/CMO Maharashtra's Twitter

Finally after a week, the National highway police on Monday has opened the National Highway (NH4), partially. It is the Mumbai and Bengaluru stretch via Kolhapur.

The situation in flood-hit Kolhapur and Sangli districts continued to be a cause of concern as the Panchaganga and Krishna rivers were overflowing. Due to continued rains, flooding, landslide and blockages at several points on the highway had shut down.

There was a landslide near Kognoli in Maharashtra on last Monday and flooding on the road near Kolhapur, Kakati, and Yamagarni villages which was due to heavy rains in western Maharashtra and north Karnataka. The Maharashtra police had stopped traffic and communicated to the Karnataka police. The vehicles were stopped for about four hours on Monday night before police cleared debris on one side but had barricaded the area.

In most of the areas which were close to the highway, were facing a shortage of foods, other essential goods, fuel and other things. On Monday as the water has drained on the highway and considering the shortage of essential goods, fuel and emergency vehicles facing issues on Monday around 6 am onwards the priorities were given to heavy vehicles carrying goods and fuel and from the afternoon the small vehicles will be allowed to pass.

Kolhapur’s Superintendent of Police Abhinav Deshmukh (IPS) said, "Since 6 am we are allowing priority heavy vehicles and rescue vehicles to reach to the spot. At present, the traffic is one way that is from Mumbai-Pune to Bangalore. One lane is working as the debris and water is still undrained on other lanes. From 10 am onwards or noon we shall let the small vehicles move. As there is a shortage of foods, medicines, clothing, fuel and other essential goods at the flood-affected areas and other adjacent districts, such step has been taken as we have observed the water level has got drained on NH4."

