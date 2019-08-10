Maharashtra floods: NDRF rescue 10000 from Sangli, Kolhapur

national

Around 2.85 lakh people known to have been displaced due to floods in Maharashtra

Rescue operations conducted by NDRF teams in Tambegaon in Satara district. All pictures credit/Chaitraly Deshmukh

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescued about ten thousand people from two flood-affected districts of Maharashtra on Friday. About 8000 people from Sangli district and 2000 people from Kolhapur district were rescued by NDRF and moved to safety. Around 2.85 lakh people have been displaced due to floods in the state. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has rescued over 3,500 people in Kolhapur so far.

On the other hand, Maharashtra Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta said that as many as 40,000 trucks are still stuck on the national highway and the roads will be repaired immediately after the flood water recedes."As floodwater recedes, roads in Sangli and Kolhapur will be repaired immediately. Nearly 40,000 trucks are stuck on National Highway-4. Approximately, one lakh hectares of agricultural land affected due to flood, compensation to be given," informed Mehta.

Video of the rescue operation in Sangli

Meanwhile, two men were swept away in floodwaters in Akola district of Maharashtra in separate incidents in the last two days. Dharma alias Mahendra Ramakrishna Wankhede (25) was swept away in the Pohara river at Dapura village in Telhara tehsil while crossing a bridge while Prashant Balakrushna Gavarguru (36) was swept away in Vidrupa river at Panchagavhan village in the same tehsil.

17 teams of NDRF are out for rescue ops in Sangli while 6 teams of NDRF are out for rescue ops in Kolhapur

As torrential rains continued to pound various regions of Maharashtra, twenty-nine people are known to have lost their lives due to floods in Pune division so far. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Mumbai has predicted a 'very likely enhancement of rainfall over parts of Konkan and central Maharashtra over the next two days'.

With inputs from PTI

