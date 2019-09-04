Maharashtra: Four rivers cross danger mark in Raigad

This picture has been used for representational purpose

Raigad: With heavy rainfall in Raigad, Kundalika river along with three other rivers crossed the danger mark. Apart from Kundalika, Amba river, Savitri river, Patalganga River are also flowing above the danger mark.

Raigad and other nearby regions have been receiving incessant rainfall leading to an increase in water level from the past few days. Over 100 villages in Gadchiroli and Gondia in Vidarbha region and several others in Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg of Konkan region were cut off from other parts of the respective districts due to water-logging on roads. Landslides were also reported in the Western Ghat areas of Raigad and Sindhudurg districts.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'red alert' for Mumbai and Thane for the day.

The IMD authorities have also predicted heavy rainfall for Mumbai and other adjoining districts for the next 2 days. "Please take adequate precautions and ensure safety. Dial 100 in case of an emergency," tweeted Mumbai Police addressing to Mumbaikars.

Dear Mumbaikars,



The IMD authorities have indicated high rainfall weather for Mumbai and other adjoining districts for the next 2 days.

Please take adequate precautions and ensure safety.#Dial100 in case of an emergency.

Take care Mumbai. — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 3, 2019

The weather department said that the maximum and minimum temperatures will remain around 29 degree Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius respectively.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates