Maharashtra government transfers Panvel municipal chief, 24 other IAS officers

The state government had last week issued an order suspending the no-confidence motion passed against Shinde in the civic body in adjoining Raigad district

Mantralaya/File Pic

After a no-confidence motion was passed in the BJP governed civic body against Panvel municipal commissioner Sudhakar Shinde last month, the state government on Monday issued a transfer of 25 IAS officers, including the former.

The state government had last week issued an order suspending the no-confidence motion passed against Shinde in the civic body in adjoining Raigad district. The order, which praised the work done by Shinde in Panvel, was issued by the urban development department, which is headed by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Shinde's working style had not gone down well the BJP corporators, who said he took unilateral decisions and was not inclined to consult the elected representatives.

On March 26, the Panvel corporation's general body had passed the resolution amidst protest by opposition parties. Among the other IAS officers transferred is Pune Collector Dr. Saurav Rao, who has been appointed the Pune Municipal Commissioner.

Also Read: 37 IAS Officers Transferred In Uttar Pradesh

Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from PTI