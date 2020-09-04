Maharashtra government may not allow garba, dandiya for Navratri this year

Organisers of the Falguni Pathak dandiya in Borivli say the authorities may only allow 200 people to the event that usually sees 15,000 every year. file PIC/ Nimesh Dave

Just the way Ganesh Chaturthi was a low-key affair this year, Navratri, too, is not likely to see any frenetic activity in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Large-scale garba organisers have planned not to host the events even though there is no word yet from the state government on it.

Organiser of dandiya event Falguni Pathak at Borivli, Vicky Shashtri said, "How do we organise the event if the government gives permission for only 100-200 people when around 15,000 people play garba at the ground every year? We usually start preparing for it in June-July, but this year it's impossible to organise the event."

Pankaj Kotecha, who organises Kora Kendra Navratri at Borivli said, "This year there is a remote chance of organising the event, and also it's better not to have it. COVID-9 cases are increasing daily and it's difficult to get permission in such a situation." He further said, "As part of our event, about 200-300 staffers work on the ground and 10,000-15,000 people play garba every day for nine days. It's impossible to screen all of them for COVID-19. Even if a single person turns out to be positive, then it will be out of control. Also, due to the lockdown many people have lost jobs and hence it is difficult to find sponsors. It is also difficult to purchase stuff for the event this year. Most of the labourers returned to their hometowns during the lockdown and now they will charge double of what they usually do for the work."

Ajay Mantry, who organises the dandiya event at Sahara Star in Vile Parle, said, "This year it seems the government will not give permission and also they haven't released any guidelines yet. But if the government gives permission, we will organise."

