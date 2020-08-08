Maharashtra government tells railways to arrange special trains for Ganpati

After much appeals from various quarters, the Maharashtra government on Friday night allowed the railways to arrange trains for Konkan region during the oncoming Ganapati festival. A letter was issued this evening asking the railways to run special trains for the festival from Central, Western and Konkan Railway by following social distancing norms and properly sanitizing trains. A detailed timetable would be issued later after discussions. The train's confirmed ticket would also serve the purpose of an e-pass and no separate arrangements would be required.

IRCTC readies for tourism

As lockdown measures are gradually being relaxed, IRCTC hopes for the revival of the tourism industry and has started preparing its staff to provide a safe travel in the age of COVID-19.

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corp Ltd. on Friday announced that it was gearing up for the "new normal" and has completed the training of over 1,500 employees, including drivers, guides and tour managers, engaged by IRCTC. Under the 'COVID-19 Awareness Programme', they have been trained to follow principles and practices that are now important at the workplace amid the pandemic.

