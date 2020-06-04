Maharashtra minister Ashok Chavan conquers Corona, discharged from hospital

Maharashtra PWD Minister Ashok Chavan, who was afflicted by Covid-19, has been cured and discharged from hospital, here on Thursday, a party official said.

The senior Congress leader and ex-chief minister was detected Covid-19 positive, but asymptomatic, on May 24 at his native place Nanded and shifted to a private hospital in Mumbai the following day.

#Maharashtra PWD Minister #AshokChavan (@AshokChavanINC), who was afflicted by #Covid19, has been cured and discharged from hospital, on Thursday, a party official said. pic.twitter.com/fhO6RNATYQ — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) June 4, 2020

After completing the treatment, Chavan was given a discharge by the hospital here on Thursday afternoon but he will remain at home for further quarantine as per the treatment protocols.

He was the second cabinet member after Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad was infected by Covid-19 in April, sending shock waves in political circles and the ruling Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress alliance government.

Awhad spent a stint in home quarantine, but later was shifted to a hospital for full treatment and after discharge was again isolated at his house before he resumed his ministerial responsibilities late in May.

