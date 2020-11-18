Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde a degree holder now, tweets MP son

Maharashtra Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde has become a degree holder securing 77.25 per cent marks in the Arts stream, his Lok Sabha MP son Shrikant announced on Tuesday.

Shrikant said the Thane district guardian minister and Shiv Sena leader, who had given up studies at a young age to support his family, got his degree from Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University.

"State's Urban Development Minister and Thane district Guardian Minister @mieknathshinde saheb today received degree in Arts stream securing 77.25 per cent marks from Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University," the Kalyan MP tweeted in Marathi.

He said his father's result showed that one can be successful in life if he or she works with persistence.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever