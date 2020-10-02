Maharashtra missed out on Dronacharya award in mallakhamb: MFI

Mallakhamb Federation of India (MFI) President Dr Ramesh Indoliya believes that Maharashtra has missed out on the Dronacharya award after no coach from the state applied for it.

Madhya Pradesh-based mallakhamb coach Yogesh Malviya, 37, became the sport's first recipient of this award on August 29.

"Maharashtra's coaches have lost a big opportunity. The award that MP's Yogesh got, could have gone to one of them. There are many mallakhamb coaches in Maharashtra, who have more experience than Yogesh. As MFI president, I did my job by informing all the state associations, including Maharashtra, about the awards and asked them to apply. Only Yogesh applied from all over India, so we recommended his name," added Indoliya.



Veteran coach Uday Deshpande

When it comes to mallakhamb, the contribution of Mumbai's Shree Samarth Vyayam Mandir secretary and chief coach Uday Deshpande, 67, is undeniable. Deshpande has groomed hundreds of players and coaches not only in India but also abroad across the last few decades. Indoliya is certain he would have won. "Had Deshpandeji applied, he would have won it. Given his work in this field, he deserves a Padma Shri," added Indoliya. Maharashtra Amateur Mallakhamb Association (MAMA) secretary, Shreyas Mhaskar admitted his state missed out. "Our coaches did not believe that someone could get the Dronacharya award in mallakhamb, so they didn't apply for it," said Mhaskar.



Dronacharya awardee Yogesh Malviya

Meanwhile, Deshpande, the first Shiv Chhatrapati Lifetime Achievement awardee in mallakhamb, said he wasn't keen on winning the award: "I'm delighted that a young coach [Malviya] has got the Dronacharya award in mallakhamb. I have received several rewards in the past and I'm not expecting any more in future," he said.

