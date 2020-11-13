Maharashtra politics hots up with fresh brawl between MVA-BJP

A fresh war of words erupted between the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and opposition Bharatiya Janata Party with both sides threatening each other to "take action", here on Friday.

The latest round of verbal firings came in the wake of BJP state vice-president Kirit Somaiya's demands to probe around 21 alleged land deals between Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's family and certain other Shiv Sena leaders and the late architect Anvay M. Naik.

Losing his cool, Shiv Sena MP warned Somaiya to order investigations by any of the agencies it controls like the ED and CBI, "or even go to CIA, FBI, KGB, the United Nations, before making such baseless allegations".

Terming the BJP leader's charges as 'frivolous,' Raut said: "What is he talking about... Which 21 properties, show me even five. There was one transaction which was absolutely legal."

Referring to BJP as "Sethji's party" with Somaiya as its "Vyapari Pravakta", Raut said he talks as per the wishes of his bosses sitting in Delhi.

On the demands for probe by Somaiya, a visibly irritated Raut shot back: "Why only the ED...let there be a probe by CBI also... And why stop with ED and CBI only. Let them go to Interpol, CIA, FBI, KGB and the United Nations."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever