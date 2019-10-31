Maharashtra RERA chief to take over as MPA chairman

After the controversial resignation of retired IAS officer Ramanath Jha from the Mumbai Parking Authority (MPA) and other committees, retired IAS officer and RERA chief Gautam Chatterjee is set to take over as MPA's new chairman. While Chatterjee is expected to be appointed officially later this month, four other posts Jha had resigned from have also been filled.

Senior civic officials confirmed that civic chief Praveen Pardeshi has held discussions with Chatterjee about taking over the MPA. "Chatterjee has given his consent to heading the MPA and we are currently drafting a formal proposal to bring him on board officially," said a senior civic official. Besides a new chairman, some things will change, considering Jha had been appointed as an Officer on Special Deputation with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). "Earlier, a team of urban planners and civic officials from the Traffic Department as well as Traffic Police and RTO worked as a team under Jha. Now, a committee will be formed comprising 15-16 members with Chatterjee as chairman," said another official, adding that the committee will be finalised after Chatterjee joins.

Shishir Joshi, an advisory board member of MPA said, "Chatterjee brings to the table a rich experience of not just bureaucracy but engaging with the private sector. And to top it, he is known for his sharp understanding of the transport sector. We at the MPA have had some very healthy interactions with him." Chatterjee, however, could not be reached for a comment.

Jha had reportedly resigned from five posts earlier this month owing to differences with the civic administration, particularly with the appointment of Bharat Bhushan of Yashwantrao Chavan Academy Of Development Administration to head the BMC's training institute. Currently, Jha only heads the Mumbai Heritage Conservation Committee.

The other posts that Jha quit have also got replacements. Rajiv Mishra, principal of JJ College and member of the heritage committee will head the Mumbai Commission for Arts, Music and Culture. Retired IAS officer Rajiv Agarwal, who is the director general of All India Institute of Local Self-Government, will head the High-Rise Committee and retired IAS officer V Giriraj will head the Pay Parity committee.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates