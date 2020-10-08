Maharashtra sees 40 per cent rise in cyber crimes during COVID-19 pandemic

For the first time, the Maharashtra cyber department will investigate online fraud and other types of defamation on social media. The Maharashtra cyber department has registered an online fraud case in Pune and an officer has been appointed to investigate it.

In view of the increasing cyber attacks by Pakistani and Chinese hackers, the state cyber department has now been allowed to investigate the matter by registering an FIR.

Earlier, the department used to forward cyber crime complaints from across the state to the concerned police stations and monitor the objectionable comments posted on social media through the lab. But now the cyber department will register cases and investigate them.

Digital mediums are being used extensively in all fields and cyber criminals are taking advantage of this trend.

Recently, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh discussed the rising incidents of cyber crime in the state with a senior police official. During the discussion, along with filing a case, he also gave instructions to the police to inform the cyber department.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the state witnessed 40 per cent rise in crimes such as online fraud, defamation, phishing, email hacking, mobile hacking, pornography, spreading misinformation on social media and creating divisions in society.

Speaking to Mid-day, Special Inspector General of Police, Maharashtra cyber, Yashsvi Yadav, said, “Cyber crime has increased in the current scenario. The incidence of fraud through online payments has increased. Maharashtra cyber is investigating fraud cases in Pune.”

In 2017, Maharashtra recorded 4,035 cases related to cyber crimes, of which 1,041 were solved. In 2018, the state registered 3,713 cases, of which 1,172 were solved. In 2019, as many as 3,728 cases were registered, of which only 653 were solved.

