Maharashtra SSC Result 2020: Maharashtra Board Class 10 Results tomorrow at 1 pm at mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra SSC Result 2020: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) Class 10 exams will be declared at 1 pm on Wednesday, state education minister Varsha Gaikwad announced in a video on Twitter. Students can check their results at mahresult.nic.in.

Conveying her best wishes to the students, parents, and teachers, Gaikwad announced that the results of the Class 10 exams, that were held in March this year, will be declared on Wednesday afternoon. She also said in the video that the divisions of Nagpur, Aurangabad, Pune, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amaravati, Nashik, Latur and Konkan will declare their results on Wednesday.

Steps to check Maharashtra SSC Result 2020

Visit the official website mahresult.nic.in

Click on Maharashtra SSC result 2020 for Class 10 result

Enter your roll number and click on the ‘view result’ button

The results will be displayed on the screen

Download the result for future reference

Check results via SMS

Students can also check their results through SMS. Type an SMS in this format: MH (exam name) (Seat No.) and send it to 57766.

More than 17 lakh students appeared for class 10 examinations this year.

