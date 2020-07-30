Maharashtra SSC results: Highest in 15 years, Mumbai scores 97 per cent

Those who appeared for the Maharashtra State Board's Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination this year have done wonders with the Mumbai division recording an average pass percentage of 96.72, the highest in 15 years. Re-introduction of the internal assessment marks had a positive impact on the overall results as the pass percentage has seen a sharp increase from last year's 77.04.

The state government had received major flak after it discontinued the practice of including 20 marks of internal assessment in the SSC results. As a result of this, the pass percentage had dropped majorly. This year a total of 15,75,103 candidates appeared for the examination from across Maharashtra. Out of them, 15,01,105 got a pass percentage of 95.30. Apart from this, the number of students scoring above 90 per cent has also increased.

Ananya Sharma from Balmohan Vidya Mandir

High-scorers

Several high-scorers from the city received additional marks for achievements in sports and arts. While a total of 242 students from the state have scored a perfect 100 per cent, there are two from the Mumbai division. Sameera Surve from Thakur Vidya Mandir High School has scored 99.60 per cent. Sameera, who professionally learns Kathak, said that she wanted to pursue commerce. "After school apart from homework, it's very important to do self-study as well as continue with hobbies," said Sameera. Saee Nimkar from PVG Vidya Bhavan School in Ghatkopar has scored 99.8 per cent and plans to pursue designing. "For now I will continue in the science stream in junior college. But later will take admission at National Institute of Design," said Saee.

Ananya Sharma from Balmohan Vidya Mandir scored 99.4 per cent. She plans to pursue medicine and has already started preparing for the National Entrance and Eligibility Test. "I have been learning Kathak and it has helped me get additional marks. It is important to strike a balance between studies and extracurricular activities," she said.



Amruta Kalushte, who was diagnosed with bone cancer three years back, has scored 83.60 per cent

Against all odds

For Amruta Kalushte from D S High School in Sion, the past three years were a huge struggle as she was diagnosed with bone cancer in 2017. "We are blessed that her treatment is showing positive results," said Mahenra Kalushte, Amruta's father, who works in the police force. Amruta has scored 83.60 per cent and she wants to pursue commerce. Ashwin Bharadwaj, a student of St. Lawrence School in Borivli who has mild autism, has made his family proud by scoring 89.20 per cent. His mother Usha Shivkumar said, "It is a great achievement, Our biggest challenge now is to train him to be comfortable in a college environment."

Ray of hope

For a family living on the footpath opposite the CST station, their daughter Asma Shaikh has emerged as a new ray of hope. Even though she has scored 40 per cent in the examination, the circumstances under which she managed it, is commendable. Speaking to mid-day, Asma's father Salim, who has been jobless since the lockdown, said, "I want my children to study and not end up on a footpath like me." Asma wants to go to a college that her father can afford.

Perfect 100

Vidhi Chheda from Dombivli's Sister Nivedita English School has scored a perfect 100 per cent. While her actual score is 97 per cent, the rest she got for her Kathak achievements under Arts. "I was expecting to score above 95 per cent, but the result was a great surprise," said Vidhi, who wants to pursue bio-technology.

Age is no bar



Sampatrao (left) and Janardan Gawle

Lalan Parab, 43, and brothers — Sampatrao Gawle, 47, and Janardan Gawle, 48, stood tall among the successful SSC candidates on Wednesday. Lalan last appeared for SSC in 1994 but failed in three subjects. She did clear two of them the following year. She appeared for the remaining subject this time and scored 56 marks. "I got married, had kids and then education took a back step. My daughters encouraged me to complete the pending education," she said.

On the other hand, Gawle brothers, have a different story. "After living my whole life as an illiterate, I wanted to learn. So I took admission at a night school. My brother Janardan who had studied till Std IX also joined me," said Sampatrao. Sampatrao and Janardan scored 40 per cent and 50 per cent respectively.

Sampatrao's daughter Kaveri and both of their brother's son Vishal also appeared for the exams and scored 67 per cent 49 per cent respectively.

Couples clear SSC in first attempt



Dutta and Kavita Kamble; (right) Shrikant and Asmita Natki

Two couples from the city — Dutta, 33, and Kavita, 25, Kamble from Mankhurd and Shrikant, 32, and Asmita, 25, Natki from Goregaon — cleared the SSC examination in the first attempt. The hope of a better life made them join night schools. Dutta and Kavita scored 42 per cent and 62 per cent respectively while Shrikant and Asmita scored 51 per cent and 49 per cent respectively.

"As a driver I would go to places where registration and signature were important. I could not read and write properly. My friend then introduced me to night schools and so began my journey with the Maharashtra Night School in Tilak Nagar," said Dutta. Kavita had studied till Std VII, as her school was only till that class. The Natkis had decided to appear for the SSC exam when they got married a year back.

Teenager overcomes addiction battle

Saurav Kanse, 18, who battled addiction, cleared SSC in the third attempt with 41 per cent marks. Son of a rickshaw driver, Saurav fell in bad company and got addicted. He was helped by businessman and activist from the locality, Shrinivas Pandian.

"Amid poverty, his parents were busy earning a livelihood while he got into wrong company. When his father told me about this, I started counselling Saurav," said Pandian.

"I was on the wrong track. I am thankful to Pandian uncle for reshaping my life. I will decide on future studies after consulting my parents," said Saurav.

Security guard's daughter gets 99%



Bhagyashree with her parents

Satish Gawde, a security guard at a bank in Bandra West, is one proud father. His daughter Bhagyashree, a student of Amar Kor High school, scored 99 per cent in her exams and gave all credit of her performance to her family and school. Bhagyashree wants to pursue teaching as a profession and wants to help underprivileged students access education.

Gawde, a resident of Hanuman Nagar, Bhandup lives with his wife, elder son Aadesh and daughter Bhagyashree. The sole earning member of the family is determined to educate his kids. "I did not need any extra coaching, I just made sure that I understood every concept in the syllabus well," she said. Gawde had no words to express himself. "This is like a dream for me. She was expecting around 95 per cent in the boards but has outdone her own expectations too," he said.

Mumbai division SSC results

Total appeared: 33,11,36

Total passed: 32,02,84

Pass percentage

2020 – 96.72

2019 – 77.04

2018 – 90.41

2017 – 90.09

2016 – 91.90

2015 – 92.90

(Inputs by Anurag Kamble)

