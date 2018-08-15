Maharashtra state mulling police housing projects in big cities

national

The government was considering a proposal to provide houses to police personnel in cities such as Nagpur, Aurangabad, Nashik, Thane, Navi Mumbai and Pune by providing land to state housing agencies CIDCO and MHADA, the chief minister said

Devendra Fadnavis

A proposal to allot government land for housing projects for police personnel in major cities of Maharashtra is under consideration, CM Devendra Fadnavis yesterday said.

Also, 43 projects including 21 residential ones for police personnel worth Rsa 1,690 crore are in progress in the state, Fadnavis said at a review meeting, officials informed. Tenders are being issued for 5,611 projects worth Rs 1,280 crore. These projects are located in suburban Goregaon, Mulund and Marol in Mumbai, and at Akola, Satara, Jalgaon, Thane, Beed, Nanded, Raigad, Malegaon and Osmanabad.

