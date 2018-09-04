Maharashtra State's 'solid' lethargy leads to SC ban affecting infra projects

national

Mumbai had faced a ban just six months ago, which was lifted after the policy was prepared. Now, BMC will have to show how the plan is being implemented effectively

The Supreme Court's interim ban on construction in Maharashtra and other states is likely to affect infrastructure projects too, thanks to the state government's lethargy. The state is going to seek clarification regarding this effect with SC this week.

The apex court placed the ban on construction activity on September 1, after the states failed to comply with its order of coming up with a solid waste management (SWM) plan. Incidentally, the Maharashtra government has a SWM policy in place for over a year, but since they had not sought any intimation from the court, the orders to implement it weren't passed. This negligence of the state is likely to delay all ongoing construction projects. Among those that will suffer a blow are ambitious undertakings like the Metro, Mumbai- Nagpur Samruddhi Highway, and widening of the Mumbai-Goa highway.

A senior state government official, said, "We'll be seeking clarity and will also be requesting SC for an early hearing date so we can present our SWM policy to them. Currently, the order states a ban on all construction, but we want to know if this applies to infrastructure too. This will not just affect our revenue from real estate development, but also put our [infrastructure] projects in limbo."

Maharashtra generates over 23,000 tonnes of solid waste every day in its 27 civic corporations and 367 local bodies. State officials said that the plan was not just drafted, but is also being implemented by all urban local bodies, and being closely monitored by them.

Ajit K Mathur, former chairman of the MCHI committee for the Ministry of Environment and Forests said, "This is a serious matter and the state should seek an early hearing, as the development of about 59,000 old and dilapidated buildings will come to a standstill for no fault of the citizens. The state government and BMC should be penalised."

Meanwhile, even the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is scheduled to file an affidavit to present its case in front of SC regarding its debris and SWM plan. Mumbai had faced a ban just six months ago, which was lifted after the policy was prepared. Now, BMC will have to show how the plan is being implemented effectively.

