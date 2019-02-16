Maharashtra ticket collector suspended for raising pro Pakistan slogan

national

He has been booked under section 153(B) of the Indian Penal Code. Primary information revealed that he was frequently seen misbehaving even while duty.

Pune:Pune Rural Police on Friday arrested and immediately suspended a Junior Ticket Collector, Kr Upendra Bahadur Singh, for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans during an event organised to pay tribute to CRPF jawans who lost their lives in the Pulwama terror attack.

He has been booked under section 153(B) of the Indian Penal Code. Primary information revealed that he was frequently seen misbehaving even while duty. At least 45 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel have been killed in an explosion in Awantipora area of Kashmir on Thursday, in one of the deadliest terror attacks on security forces in the valley in over a decade, police sources said. The incident took place when some 2,547 CRPF personnel were coming in a convoy of 78 vehicles from the transit camp in Jammu and headed to Srinagar. The attack took place at around 3.15 pm when CRPF convoy was moving from Jammu to Srinagar, they said. The convoy comprised 70 buses in which around 2500 personnel were travelling, according to Home Ministry sources in Delhi. The toll is expected to go up, the sources said.

