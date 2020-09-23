Maharashtra Traffic violations: People yet to pay Rs 270.52 crore in fines

Since the beginning of this year till August 31, the State Highway Traffic Department has fined a total of 93,06,368 people for breaking traffic rules. While the total fine imposed is Rs 338.05 crore, the department is yet to receive Rs 270.52 crore. Till Tuesday, only 22 lakh people paid their fine amounts, while more than 70 lakh people are yet to make the payments. However, the authorities have appealed to citizens to pay their fines at the earliest or else they would have to approach the court.

The traffic department imposes the fines mainly for breaking signals, talking on the phone while driving and not wearing helmets and seatbelts. According to records, 2,30,418 people have been fined for breaking signals, 5,37,378 people for talking on the phone while driving, 16,91,285 people for not wearing helmets and 4,10,497 people for not wearing seatbelts.

Speaking about the fines, highway traffic superintendent of police Vijay Patil said, "These fines have been imposed till August. During the lockdown period, people used to move out with their vehicles. Though there used to be fewer vehicles on the roads, traffic rule violations were quite a lot. We send them receipts of the fines in the form of e-challans. Many of them are yet to pay the fines."

"If people do not pay their fine amounts, we will inform the court," said SP Vijay Patil. Bhushan Upadhyay, ADG of Highway Traffic Department said, "The department will take action against those who break traffic rules. We appeal to citizens to follow the rules."

