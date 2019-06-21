Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan canteen serves chicken pieces in vegetarian dish, Fadnavis orders probe

national

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said an inquiry was on to ascertain if the kitchen where the dish was prepared followed food safety norms

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered a probe after chicken pieces were found in a vegetarian dish served in Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan's canteen.

According to a Maharashtra government official, pieces of chicken were found in the vegetarian dish served to him in the canteen located on the premises of the Vidhan Bhavan.

Government officials, journalists and politicians frequent the canteen as the monsoon session of the state legislature is underway.

Mahesh Lakhe, a special auditor with Cooperation department, with the Vidhan Bhavan Secretary, complained that he was observing fast and ordered a vegetarian dish, 'Matki Usal'.

Lakhe claimed that he found a couple of pieces of chicken in the dish served to him by caterers of the canteen.

Taking serious note of chicken pieces found in a vegetarian dish in the Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan's canteen, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said an inquiry was on to ascertain if the kitchen where the dish was prepared followed food safety norms.

Speaking in the state Assembly when the issue was raised by NCP member Ajit Pawar, Fadnavis said strict instructions would be given to the canteen staff to ensure that such an incident does not happen again.

After Pawar raised the issue, Congress member Vijay Waddetiwar also told the Lower House that cow dung was recently found in the food served to a patient at the Government Medical College in Nagpur.

To this, Fadnavis said, "This is a serious issue and the guilty (in the hospital incident) will be suspended." He said instructions will also be given to check if the kitchen in the Vidhan Bhavan premises was adhering to guidelines of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India

(FSSAI).

The Centre has enacted a new Food Safety Act, Fadnavis said, adding that his government will ensure its compliance in the state.

