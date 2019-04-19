Maharashtra: Well collapses in Pune, 1 trapped in debris

Apr 19, 2019

Pune: One person is trapped under the debris of a well which collapsed near Ganesh Nagar Kolar Vadi in Ambegaon on Thursday night.

A team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is conducting the rescue operation. Further details are awaited.

