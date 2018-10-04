Mumbai: Aid for kin of three victims who drowned in Vile Parle well

national

Some women were performing puja sitting on the iron grill on the mouth of a 30-feet deep well in Vile Parle on Tuesday evening when the grill suddenly gave way and the women fell into the well

Rescue workers at the site of the mishap in Vile Parle on Tuesday. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

A day after two women and a three-year-old girl died after falling into a well in Vile Parle, the Mumbai suburban district collector on Wednesday recommended financial assistance for their families.

Collector Sachin Kurve said he had sent proposal for financial aid to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. BJP general secretary Amarjeet Mishra had taken a delegation to Fadnavis, demanding that the families of the deceased by given aid.

"The chief minister immediately asked the collector to send a proposal for granting assistance," said Mishra. Some women were performing puja sitting on the iron grill on the mouth of a 30-feet deep well in Vile Parle on Tuesday evening when the grill suddenly gave way and the women fell into the well.

Also Read: Mumbai: Women, toddler fall to their deaths after slab covering well breaks in Vile Parle

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever