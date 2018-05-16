Maharashtra women's commission sets up panel to protect women from online harassment

The MSWC had received complaints about vulgar and derogatory comments being posted against women on social media





The Maharashtra State Women's Commission (MSWC) has set up a committee comprising cyber crime experts to recommend measures to the state government for protecting women from harassment on social media. MSWC chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar said the decision to set up the panel was taken owing to complaints about the online harassment of women.



The panel, headed by Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) Director Brijesh Singh, comprises lawyers, cyber crime experts, and government officials, she said. The MSWC had received complaints about vulgar and derogatory comments being posted against women on social media.

