Maharashtra's forest department makes wildlife-friendly underpasses a must

As several instances have been reported in the past of wild animals getting killed while crossing the highways and roads close to national parks, forests or wildlife sanctuaries, the state forest department has made construction of underpasses in future projects mandatory.

Linear projects passing close to Protected Areas, Tiger Reserves, Wildlife Corridors and other such areas will now have underpasses with minimum dimensions of 4 metres width and 3 metres height, and at maximum 2 km apart.

This was conveyed by the office of the principal chief conservator of forests (head of forest force) Maharashtra to the collector of all the districts in the state, the Public Works Department, national parks, tiger reserves and wildlife sanctuaries.



Experts say the underpasses should be as wide and as open as possible for easy passage of medium and large animals. Representation pic

"While providing infrastructural facilities to the areas around forests, it's also desired that the passage for wild animals is affected minimally due to such projects," the circular stated. It has allowed modification in the dimensions and interval of underpasses in "exceptional cases" and only after "visiting the site and recording facts".

Also Read: Having pets linked to better mental health during lockdown

Wildlife conservationist Kedar Gore of The Corbett Foundation said, "It is good to note that Maharashtra forest department is taking this initiative. However, the minimum dimensions are quite small for medium sized and large mammals to pass through. The underpasses should be as wide and as open as possible. Also, mitigation measures such as canopy bridges, glider poles, etc, for the safe passage of arboreal fauna such as squirrels, monkeys, civets should also be put in place in addition to the consideration given to large and terrestrial mammals."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news