Mahatma Gandhi's 150th Birth Anniversary: List of things named after the 'Father of the Nation'

On this day, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, fondly known as 'Bapu' and popularly called Mahatma 'The Father of the Nation, was born in Porbandar, Gujarat, in northwest India. Gandhi, who was a shy student, went on to create history by fighting for freedom through means of 'Truth' and Non-Violence'. Such was his act of braveness that even today, the world fondly remembers him as one of the greatest leaders to have graced the world/

While across several states of the country, one will find roads named after Mahatma Gandhi. These roads are popularly called as MG Road. But, did you know that there are several things; from roads to colleges and universities to postage stamps, awards and much more are named after the great leader.

On Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary, we bring you a list of things which are named after the 'Father of the Nation'.

M G Roads and streets:

Yes! You heard us right. M G Roads is there in almost every district/state of the country. It is one of the most common names used for roads in India. Be it Kolkata, Chennai, Bangalore, Pune, Lucknow, Agra, Porbandar, Delhi, Kochi, Hyderabad, or even Mumbai for that matter. One is bound to find MG Road in every state across the country.

Colleges, Universities, and Educational Institutes:

After roads, its educational institutes which you will find named after Mahatma Gandhi across the country. From medical colleges to International Schools; from the Institute of Technology to Engineering colleges, there isn't any educational institute left which ain't named after Mahatma Gandhi. From Mahatma Gandhi Memorial College in Jamshedpur, Mahatma Gandhi International School, Ahmedabad to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital, Telangana; there are many schools, colleges, educational institutes, and hospitals names after 'Bapu' across several states of India.

Places and structures:

Besides roads, colleges, educational institutes, there are also a lot of places and structures which are named after Mahatma Gandhi. From a whole area names Gandhinagar in Gujarat to Mahatma Gandhi bridge in Bihar; from Mahatma Gandhi Marine National Park to Gandhi market in Tamil Nadu and the list goes on. There are a number of places and structures which are built on the late, Mahatma Gandhi's name.

Films, books and more:

Mahatma Gandhi also finds mentions in popular media in the form of books and films. There are about three films made on the life and teachings of Mahatma Gandhi. Gandhi, Mahatma: Life of Gandhi and Lage Raho Munna Bhai are the three films. Besides movies, Mahatma Gandhi also finds mention in literature. Gandhi The Man is a biography of the Mahatma Gandhi and it was written by Eknath Easwaran back in 1973.

