Mahavir Jayanti 2019: All you need to know about the festival

Lord Mahavir promoted non-violence and believed in loving and respecting all living beings

Mahavir Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir. Lord Mahavir was the founder of Jainism. He was the last Tirthankara, a saviour and a spiritual teacher of Jainism.

It is known to be a very significant day for the Jain community. The date may change every year as it is in accordance with the Hindu calendar. It is celebrated on the thirteenth day of the month of Chaitra.

Lord Mahavir always promoted non-violence and believed in loving and respecting all living beings.

Lord Mahavir was born to King Siddhartha and Queen Trisala in the palace of Vaishali. He took over the kingdom and after ruling the kingdom for over 30 years, he decided to give it up or seek enlightenment.

Followers of Lord Mahavir usually celebrate the day by carrying his idol on a chariot which is then taken on a procession or Rath Yatra. The devotees chant bhajans in his praise and his contributions.

The idol is given a bath or an Abhishek. Devotees participate in charitable works to contribute to society. Prayer meetings are organised and some people also visit the temple which is dedicated to Lord Mahavir.

When one talks about festivals, food cannot be left behind. The Jains follow a satvik diet and abstain from onions and garlic. Their idea is to consume fresh meals which are made from natural ingredients and cause minimum damage to living beings.

Twitterati has posted wishes on the account of Mahavir Jayanti.

It has also been reported that stock markets are closed today because of Mahavir Jayanti.

