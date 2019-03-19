Mahesh Babu meets his fan girl battling cancer

regional-cinema

Mahesh Babu fulfilled the wish of a young girl named Parvin from Srikakulam who is suffering from cancer.

Superstar Mahesh Babu always lends support to his fans in whatever way he could when they seek his help. The Superstar also honours the wishes of his fans to meet them or interact with them.

Recently, the actor yet again fulfilled the wish of a young girl named Parvin from Srikakulam who is suffering from cancer. Mahesh Babu spent some quality time with her and she looked happy upon meeting her favourite star. The actor met her on the sets of Maharshi and wishes her a speedy recovery.

Earlier last year, the superstar met his 106-year-old fan on the sets of Maharshi at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. The 106-year-old woman hails from Rajahmundry, a city in Andhra Pradesh, who saw the actor's Bharat Ane Nenu and was mesmerized by his role of a Chief Minister. His portrayal of the character made the lady feel that he was a real minister.

Mahesh Babu always tries and take time out from his busy schedule to spend quality time with family and friends. The actor was in the US for a long time where he spent some quality time with his family amidst his shoot schedule.

Mahesh Babu's fanbase knows no bounds, nationally as well as internationally loved, the actor has created an immense buzz for his upcoming film. The actor has already carved a niche for himself in India. The actors' films are not only viewed in metropolitan cities like Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai but also the actor has fans all the way from Punjab.

For his last outing Bharat Ane Nenu, Mahesh Babu not only garnered immense appreciation from critics and audience but also broke major records at the box office. Mahesh Babu will be seen in much leaner and stronger look in Maharshi which will hit the screens in April 2019.

