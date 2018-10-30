Mahesh Babu: Thank god its Broadway, not a gym

regional-cinema

Mahesh Babu posted a picture with his trainer and mentioned that he loves Broadway

Mahesh Babu with his trainer.

Mahesh Babu, who is currently in the US has started training for his next film titled, Maharshi, and he's posted this news by sharing a picture with his trainer. The actor took to his social media and shared a picture with his trainer where they are standing at Times Square in New York.

Mahesh mentioned that Satish is his favorite trainer and he is glad that his training sessions are broadway and not restricted to the gym. The actor reposted the picture from his trainer's account and wrote, "Back with my favourite trainer @satishparyada Thank god its Broadway, not a gym [sic]."

The south sensation's next Maharshi is already on floors and is scheduled to release on April 2019. After wrapping the Dehradun and Hyderabad's schedule the team has flown to the US for their next schedule. On Mahesh Babu's birthday, the makers revealed first look and teaser where the superstar is seen in never seen avatar in a college look, sporting beard. He looks handsome and is winning our hearts as always.

After spending some time with his family in New York the actor will resume the shooting of the Maharshi soon.

