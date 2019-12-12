Mahesh Bhatt: Longevity of films matter to me, not debut grosses

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt says he is more interested in the longevity of his films than by their debut grosses. Mahesh on Wednesday took to Twitter, where he shared a poster of his film Zakhm, which was released 21 years.

He wrote: "I am more interested in the longevity of my films than by their debut grosses. I ask does it have anything to say in 10 years or 20 years? Could it still have legs? Could it still be around? History is rife with films that we love today that were ‘bombs' on their opening weekend."

I am more interested in the longevity of my films than by their debut grosses.I ask does it have anything to say in 10 years or 20 years? Could it still have legs? Could it still be around? History is rife with films that we love today that were 'bombs' on their opening weekend.

Zakhm is considered of Bhatt's finest directorial efforts and is said to bear autobiographical shades. The film won Ajay Devgn a National Award as Best actor, and also featured Pooja Bhatt, Sonali Bendre, Nagarjuna, and Kunal Kemmu as a child artist. The film won the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration.

Bhatt on Wednesday announced that he is venturing into the digital space with a web-series based on the relationship of a struggling filmmaker and a top actress of the seventies.

