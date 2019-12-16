Mahesh Bhatt raises voice against Citizenship Act

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

On Sunday, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt took a pledge not to support the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). He, along with Congress leader Sanjay Jha, joined a protest meet at Dr B R Ambedkar's abode in Mumbai.

A video is doing the rounds on the Internet in which Bhatt is seen taking the pledge, perhaps a few days back. "We believe Citizenship Amendment Bill is discriminatory and it violates the constitutional values. We don't accept this bill, and if it becomes a law, we shall boycott its execution. We pledge not to submit any documents if asked to prove our citizenship," he is seen saying in the video.

After attending the press meet yesterday, Bhatt tweeted the preamble of the Indian Constitution: "We, the people of India, have solemnly resolved to constitute India into a sovereign socialist secular democratic republic."

Meanwhile, filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar called a social media user "bigot" after the person made an insensitive remark about those protesting the Citizenship Amendment Act. "Hi @FarOutAkhtar @Javedakhtarjadu @azmishabana, reach out to your qaum & tell them not to destroy my country's property. Don't cry when these rioters get arrested & are beaten black and blue (sic)," the user tweeted.

Akhtar slammed the user with a sarcastic remark that read, "Going to request David Dhawan to cast you in Bigot no 1 ... You are perfect for the part (sic)." Several parts of India have been witnessing violent protests ever since the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was passed in Lok Sabha last week. The situation further escalated after it was cleared in Rajya Sabha.

The Bill, which has since become an Act, will provide Indian nationality to Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, Parsis, Jains and Buddhists fleeing persecution in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. The issue has caused widespread violent protests in the North-East, with the agitating demonstrators demanding the withdrawal of the CAA claiming that the fresh legislation would jeopardise the life, culture and socio-economic positions of the 45.58 million-strong population of the region.

