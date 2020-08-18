Mahesh Bhatt releases a statement in the sexual assault case, says his name is being misused

Earlier this month, the National Commission for Women issued notices to filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and actors Urvashi Rautela, Mouni Roy, Esha Gupta, and Prince Narula to record their statements against an accused of alleged blackmail and sexual assault of a number of women on the pretext of providing modelling opportunities through his company.

The fresh notices came after these celebrities, who allegedly promoted the company - IMG Ventures, failed to appear at the hearing before the commission which it had scheduled for August 6.

"NCW has taken serious note of their non-appearance. The meeting has been adjourned to the next date, i.e., on August 18 at 11.30 a.m. You will be sent formal notices again and non-appearance will be followed by action as per our procedures," the commission said while initiating action on August 6.

And now, Mahesh Bhatt has issued a statement in this matter and clarified his stance on the Instagram page of his production company, Vishesh Films. He stated, "I salute the National Commission for Women for taking up the noble cause of whistle blowing the vulnerability and exploitation of women by few miscreants who bring shame and disgrace to the entire industry." (sic)

He added, "I appeared before the Hon'ble Commission today in context of the complaint filed by M Yogita Bhayana, Founder of People against Rapes in India against Mr. Sunny Verma, promoter of the company IMG Ventures. I was summoned to appear as my name and images were used by IMG Ventures for promotion of their event Mr. and Miss. Glamour 2020, scheduled to be held in November, 2020." (sic)

On the work front, Bhatt returns to direction after 21 years with Sadak 2, a film starring Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt, Alia Bhatt, and Aditya Roy Kapur. The film is all set to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar on August 28.

