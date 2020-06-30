Mahesh Bhatt's associate shares a post about Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty, later deletes it

Writer Suhrita Das, who works with Mahesh Bhatt, and has also been a part of the project 'Jalebi' starring Rhea Chakraborty, shared a post on Facebook. The now-deleted social media post spoke about Rhea's efforts to keep Sushant Singh Rajput "together and going." Das also recalled an evening at the late actor's home "when everything appeared normal, but deep within he [Rajput] was slipping away. Sir [Bhatt] saw this and told Rhea about it," wrote Das.

"Dear Rhea, When the world will be pouring grief for Sushant Singh Rajput and expressing shock and condolence I stand by you firm and strong. Having been a silent spectator to your impossible attempts at trying to keep him together and going.... it is my moral duty as a mother and a citizen of this country to tell once and for all that clinical depression is a catastrophe that medical science has no solution or answer to."

She went on to add, "Every time you came running to the office to seek counsel from Bhatt Saab or spoke to him on the phone I've seen your journey, your struggle. Can't forget the evening in Sushant's terrace when it almost felt like everything was normal in the world while deep within he was slipping away. Sir saw that that's why he shared the very words his Master UG told him warning him about Parveen Babi, "walk away or this will take you down under along with." You gave your everything and more, you did more much more than your bit woman. Love you my Jalebi. Stay strong."

Mahesh Bhatt has been facing flak from a section of netizens had irked them further with his latest post. On his Instagram account, Mahesh Bhatt shared a photograph of a skeleton and wrote, "Dying men think of funny things — and that's what we all are here, aren't we? Dying men?" The filmmaker was even trolled by Rajput's fans who felt he was mocking the late actor.

Sushant Singh Rajput was said a battling depression over the past few months and undergoing treatment for the same. The untimely death of the actor has come in as a huge shock to Bollywood celebrities and his fans alike. But now, the case has taken a new turn.

Shekhar Suman has created also a forum called #justiceforSushantforum demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death of Sushant, even though the death is being investigated by Mumbai Police and post mortem has stated that Sushant committed suicide.

