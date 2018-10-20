Mahesh Bhupathi on #MeToo: Alienate these serial sexual predators

bollywood

Mahesh Bhupathi urged "those in a position of influence" to "stop engaging" and "alienate these 'serial predators.'"

Mahesh Bhupathi and Lara Dutta

Criticising those in the "position of power" for staying mum amidst the ongoing wave of dissent owing to sexual harassment, former tennis ace Mahesh Bhupathi has stated that he will no longer be party to silence.

The athlete took to micro-blogging site Twitter to reveal that his actor-wife Lara Dutta had turned down an offer from an international digital platform due to its association with casting director Mukesh Chhabra also accused of sexual misconduct, as published first in mid-day.

Talking about his response when Dutta told him about the offer, he stated: "I asked her if she really wanted to empower his company even after what's been in the news. Her reaction was that the digital platform hadn't really pulled back business from him either. Later, Lara got in touch with the digital platform and told them she wouldn't accept work through his company specifically."

Questioning if the "cream of the industry" has done enough to support the movement, Bhupathi added that though he had engaged with accused men, including Suhel Seth, Vikas Bahl, Anirban Das Blah, Chetan Bhagat, Sajid Khan and Anu Malik, "that ends today on all accounts". He urged "those in a position of influence" to "stop engaging" and "alienate these 'serial predators.'"

