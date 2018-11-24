Mahesh Sharma: Govt to observe remembrance anniversary of Jallianwala Bagh massacre

national

The minister said the government is planning to renovate the historical site by creating suitable infrastructure for touristS

Mahesh Sharma

Culture Minister Mahesh Sharma has said that Jallianwala Bagh will undergo redevelopment as part of remembrance of 100 years of the massacre that took place during the British rule. "As we prepare for the remembrance of 100 years of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in 2019, the place will undergo necessary redevelopment," Sharma said in a statement.

Sharma visited the Jallianwalla Bagh in Amritsar on Friday along with Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and senior officials. He said Jallianwala Bagh will continue to remind young generation about the sacrifices made in the freedom struggle.

The minister said the government is planning to renovate the historical site by creating suitable infrastructure for tourists. He said a commemorative coin and postage stamps will be released on April 13, 2019, the day the incident took place 100 years ago.

The Tourism Ministry has already earmarked Rs 8 crore under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme for development of virtual reality theme based show at the memorial. It will also organise cultural activities across the country.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever