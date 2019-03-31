Mahie Gill reveals that she never wanted to become an actor

bollywood

Mahie Gill shared some secrets in the latest episode of Famously Filmfare, Punjabi

Mahie Gill

Mahie Gill opened up about her life, work and secrets on this fun episode of Famously Filmfare Punjabi. Here's what the Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 shared on the chat show:

Mahie Gill's problem with herself

I have a very big problem in my life. I go to the set, work, and after that, I disappear. I think I have worked on maximum movies with Jimmy. But when we meet, it's only on the set, after which I disappear. Then again we meet at promotions. Again, I disappear.

Mahie Gill was selected in the army

I was selected in the army. I always wanted to join the army. I never wanted to become an actor. Didn't know what a set was. I even went to train at OTA, Chennai. My grandfather was in the army. My mother was a senior lecturer in a college. And she had majored with NCC. So obviously, our family had a disciplined lifestyle. So, when the army selection happened, in those days, there were very few girls who joined the army. At least now, there is awareness. They were selecting NCC girls. So, from all over India, there were supposed to be 16 girls selected. Punjab, Haryana, Himachal and Chandigarh make one cadre. So, that's where I was selected from. My command was very good but my signalling was very weak. Even today, I'm weak with gadgets. I was better in other domains. Towards the end, there were two girls in the competition. There's just the two of us in the competition, and one of us would be selected. The last question they asked was, 'If you are to fight Pakistan or some enemy, would you solve it by means of peace or using guns?' The other girl naively said, 'I would like to initiate peace.' And I said, 'I will fire the gun'. They said 'Alright, if you want to initiate peace, head to a beauty pageant. And if you want to fight, then come with us.' That's how I was selected.

Mahie Gill's relationship status

I'm in a relationship. It's been many years. And I'm very happy.

Mahie Gill's real name isn't Mahie

It's Rimpy. What happened was that after I was born, one of mother's students gave me a pet name, Rimpy. So, that was my pet name. In Punjab, you have a proper name and nicknames. So, my brothers changed their names. I went to the hospital, but I didn't get the time to change my name. I kept thinking that I'll change to this name, that name. But then it wasn't changed. Rimpy doesn't have any meaning. They wanted to change my name. But, before it was changed, I finished high school. They still didn't change it. That chance was missed too.

