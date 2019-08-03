Mahim kidnap-extortion: Desperately needed money, four accused tell police

crime

Within two days of the victim filing a police complaint in the matter, Mahim cops nab all seven accused

This image has been used for representational purpose only/ File pic

Within 48 hours of a 30-year-old real estate agent from Mahim filing a police complaint in a kidnapping and R 13 lakh extortion case, the local police arrested seven people and recovered all the cash and gold that they had taken from him. According to preliminary information, the accused were facing financial crisis and just to make some quick money, they hatched the plan. The accused will be produced in court today.

On July 23, three unknown men posing as Crime Branch officers, stopped victim Harshal Manjarekar's car at Raheja junction. They threatened the Manjarekar and forcibly took R2lakh cash that was kept in the car. Also, one of them drove the car to Panvel-Pen road and asked him to call his driver to get more cash from home. Thereafter, his driver got R10 lakh cash.

Manjarekar was so scared that he did not report the matter to the police immediately. He gathered the courage later and filed a complaint at the Mahim police station on July 31. The police filed an FIR in the matter the same day. The cops immediately launched a manhunt and managed to gather clues from CCTV footages and local informers. Based on these, they arrested seven people on Friday evening. The arrested accused have been identified as Kalpesh Mali, 39, Suhas Kanade, 28, Vinayak Mhatre, 34, Sameer Mhatre, 44, Vishal Koli, 32, Anil Bhor, 28, Mahesh Bhoir, 39.

According to the police, all the accused belong to middle-class families. "One of them used to reside in the Sion-Koliwada building where Manjarekar stays. They hatched a plan to kidnap him and extort money as they thought he would be an easy target," said a senior police officer. "We have managed to recover the entire cash and gold jewellery that was taken from the victim," he added. When asked about the arrests, senior PI Milind Gandakush refused to comment.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates