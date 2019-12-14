Mahim murder case: Another arrest! Accused adopted daughter's friend held

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The Mumbai Crime Branch investigating the murder case of Vakola musician Bennett Rebello has arrested another person late on Saturday night for allegedly helping the accused - Rebello’s adopted daughter Aaradhya and her minor boyfriend to dispose victim’s body parts at a different location.

"During the course of the investigation, based on the new evidence and CCTV footages of several locations, we suspected another unknown person. While questioning the main accused Ria about the third person, she spilt the beans and told about his role in helping her to dispose of the body," an officer said.

The person identified as Ali Mia Chaus (19) was called for questioning where he confessed his involvement in the brutal murder of Bennett Rebello, who was killed by her adopted daughter and her minor boyfriend on 26th of November.

"We are yet to establish his exact role in this murder case, but the circumstantial evidence and CCTV footages confirmed that he was also a part of the conspiracy," the officer added. The accused will be produced before the Esplanade court today in the afternoon for his custodial interrogation.

