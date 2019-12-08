Mahim Murder Case: Harmless, he was full of life, says Soul Fry owner

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

It was when Bennett Rebello didn't turn up as usual for the karaoke nights at Soul Fry, Bandra, that owner Meldan D'Souza sensed something was amiss. "He was here every Sunday, Monday and Thursday without fail. And then, he didn't come for almost two weeks. After the musicians mass on November 22 at St Peter's, we didn't see him," he shares, holding back tears.

D'Souza says that everyone knew about Rebello's problems with his family, and gave him a long rope. "He could sing anything, and perform anytime. We let him do whatever he wanted." He also says that Rebello never spoke about his problems. "To me, he was a harmless musician, who was full of life. I used to make non-spicy dishes for him, and lots of salads. We are going to miss him."

Singer Melanie Duggal, who rued about not getting a chance to work with Rebello, says that he often put up long posts on Facebook about property-related problems. "I met him at the musicians' mass, and he was smiling, singing and taking pictures."

Another Soul Fry regular, musician Ernie Flanagan, who has been playing music for 42 years, says Rebello was well known in the field. "My brother was on the ship, and so were his, so I knew what was happening in his life. He was a nice guy. He played for a bowling club called Strike 10 for many years, before he started playing at the Juhu Club Millennium." Flanagan describes him as very friendly, with a knack to attract misfortune. "He had had a divorce a few years ago and since then, wasn't quite himself."

