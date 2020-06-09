Mahima Chaudhry: I had a massive accident where a truck hit my car

Actress Mahima Chaudhry has opened up on the horrific accident she suffered years ago that left her shattered mentally, and fighting for her life.

"Then, I was working for Ajay Devgn and Kajol's home production film Dil Kya Kare with Prakash Jha. During that, in Bengaluru, while on my way to the studio, I had a massive accident where a truck hit my car, and the glass of my car went into my face mostly," Mahima said in an exclusive interview to pinkvilla.com.

She continued: "I thought I was dying, and at that point, no one even helped me get to the hospital. It is only after reaching the hospital, much later, when my mother came, Ajay came and they went to discuss. I got up and saw my face in the mirror and saw the horror. When they did the surgery on me, they took out 67 glass pieces."

Today, memories of the incident makes her emotional. "I get teary-eyed when I talk about it. I had to be stitched, stapled and had to be indoors and not be exposed to sunlight. My room was completely blacked out. I didn't look at myself; there was no mirror. Lights which had UV rays light couldn't be there, so that the marks don't stay," the website recalled her as saying.

The incident damaged her career, of course. "There were a lot of movies that I had lined up for myself during that time, and I had to let go. I didn't want people to know because at that time, people were not that supportive. If at that time, I had discussed it and said that I had cut myself like this, they would have said... 'oh, iska toh chehra kharab ho gaya (her face has been destroyed), let's sign someone else'," she told pinkvilla.com.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever